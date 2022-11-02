Sun Life Financial Inc. Q3 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) reported earnings for third quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at C$0.47 billion, or C$0.80 per share. This compares with C$1.02 billion, or C$1.74 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Sun Life Financial Inc. reported adjusted earnings of C$0.95 billion or C$1.62 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn C$1.45 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Sun Life Financial Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): C$0.47 Bln. vs. C$1.02 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): C$0.80 vs. C$1.74 last year. -Analyst Estimates: C$1.45

