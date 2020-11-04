Sun Life Financial Inc. Q3 adjusted earnings of C$1.44 per share

(RTTNews) - Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) released a profit for its third quarter that advanced from the same period last year.

The company's earnings came in at C$750 million, or C$1.28 per share. This compares with C$681 million, or C$1.15 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Sun Life Financial Inc. reported adjusted earnings of C$842 million or C$1.44 per share for the period.

Sun Life Financial Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): C$842 Mln. vs. C$809 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): C$1.44 vs. C$1.37 last year.

