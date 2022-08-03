Sun Life Financial Inc. Q2 Profit Falls

(RTTNews) - Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) released earnings for second quarter that decreased from last year

The company's bottom line came in at C$785 million, or C$1.34 per share. This compares with C$900 million, or C$1.53 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Sun Life Financial Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): C$785 Mln. vs. C$900 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): C$1.34 vs. C$1.53 last year.

