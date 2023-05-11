Sun Life Financial Inc. Q1 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) released a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $806 million, or $1.37 per share. This compares with $665 million, or $1.13 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Sun Life Financial Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $895 million or $1.37 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.13 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Sun Life Financial Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $806 Mln. vs. $665 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.37 vs. $1.13 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.13

