SLF

Sun Life Financial Inc. Q1 adjusted earnings of C$1.31 per share

(RTTNews) - Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) revealed earnings for first quarter that fell from last year.

The company's earnings totaled C$391 million, or C$0.67 per share. This compares with C$623 million, or C$1.04 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Sun Life Financial Inc. reported adjusted earnings of C$770 million or C$1.31 per share for the period.

Sun Life Financial Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): C$770 Mln. vs. C$717 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): C$1.31 vs. C$1.20 last year.

