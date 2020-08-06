Sun Life Financial Inc. Earnings Fall In Q2

(RTTNews) - Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) announced a profit for second quarter that fell from last year.

The company's bottom line totaled C$519 million, or C$0.88 per share. This compares with C$595 million, or C$1.00 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Sun Life Financial Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q2): C$519 Mln. vs. C$595 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): C$0.88 vs. C$1.00 last year.

