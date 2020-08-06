Markets
SLF

Sun Life Financial Inc. Earnings Fall In Q2

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) announced a profit for second quarter that fell from last year.

The company's bottom line totaled C$519 million, or C$0.88 per share. This compares with C$595 million, or C$1.00 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Sun Life Financial Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q2): C$519 Mln. vs. C$595 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): C$0.88 vs. C$1.00 last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SLF

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular