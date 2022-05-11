Markets
Sun Life Financial Inc. Bottom Line Drops In Q1

(RTTNews) - Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) announced a profit for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at C$858 million, or C$1.46 per share. This compares with C$937 million, or C$1.59 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Sun Life Financial Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): C$858 Mln. vs. C$937 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): C$1.46 vs. C$1.59 last year.

