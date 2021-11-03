Markets
SLF

Sun Life Financial Inc. Announces Increase In Q3 Earnings

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) reported a profit for its third quarter that climbed from last year.

The company's profit came in at C$1.02 billion, or C$1.74 per share. This compares with C$0.75 billion, or C$1.28 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Sun Life Financial Inc. reported adjusted earnings of C$902 million or C$1.54 per share for the period.

Sun Life Financial Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): C$902 Mln. vs. C$842 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): C$1.54 vs. C$1.44 last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SLF

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular