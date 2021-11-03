Sun Life Financial Inc. Announces Increase In Q3 Earnings

(RTTNews) - Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) reported a profit for its third quarter that climbed from last year.

The company's profit came in at C$1.02 billion, or C$1.74 per share. This compares with C$0.75 billion, or C$1.28 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Sun Life Financial Inc. reported adjusted earnings of C$902 million or C$1.54 per share for the period.

Sun Life Financial Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): C$902 Mln. vs. C$842 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): C$1.54 vs. C$1.44 last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.