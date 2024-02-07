Sun Life Financial Inc. Announces Fall In Q4 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) reported a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from last year

The company's bottom line came in at C$749 million, or C$1.28 per share. This compares with C$1.17 billion, or C$1.98 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Sun Life Financial Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): C$749 Mln. vs. C$1.17 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): C$1.28 vs. C$1.98 last year.

