Sun Life Financial Inc. Q4 Profit Decreases, Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) announced earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled C$237 million, or C$0.41 per share. This compares with C$749 million, or C$1.28 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Sun Life Financial Inc. reported adjusted earnings of C$965 million or C$1.68 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn C$1.78 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Sun Life Financial Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: C$237 Mln. vs. C$749 Mln. last year. -EPS: C$0.41 vs. C$1.28 last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.