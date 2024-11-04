Sun Life Financial Inc. Q3 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) revealed earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at C$1.35 billion, or C$2.33 per share. This compares with C$0.87 billion, or C$1.48 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Sun Life Financial Inc. reported adjusted earnings of C$1.02 billion or C$1.76 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn C$1.70 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Sun Life Financial Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): C$1.35 Bln. vs. C$0.87 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): C$2.33 vs. C$1.48 last year.

