Sun Life Financial Inc. Q3 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF) released earnings for third quarter that Decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at C$1.106 billion, or C$1.97 per share. This compares with C$1.348 billion, or C$2.33 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Sun Life Financial Inc. reported adjusted earnings of C$1.047 billion or C$1.86 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn C$1.83 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Sun Life Financial Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: C$1.106 Bln. vs. C$1.348 Bln. last year. -EPS: C$1.97 vs. C$2.33 last year.

