Sun Life Financial Inc. Q2 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) released earnings for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $646 million, or $1.11 per share. This compares with $660 million, or $1.12 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Sun Life Financial Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.00 billion or $1.72 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.14 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Sun Life Financial Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $646 Mln. vs. $660 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.11 vs. $1.12 last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.