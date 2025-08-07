Sun Life Financial Inc. Q2 Profit Advances

(RTTNews) - Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) announced earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $716 million, or $1.26 per share. This compares with $646 million, or $1.11 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Sun Life Financial Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.015 billion or $1.79 per share for the period.

Sun Life Financial Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $716 Mln. vs. $646 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.26 vs. $1.11 last year.

