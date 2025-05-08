Sun Life Financial Inc. Q1 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) revealed a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled C$928 million, or C$1.62 per share. This compares with C$818 million, or C$1.40 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Sun Life Financial Inc. reported adjusted earnings of C$1.045 billion or C$1.82 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn C$1.71 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Sun Life Financial Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: C$928 Mln. vs. C$818 Mln. last year. -EPS: C$1.62 vs. C$1.40 last year.

