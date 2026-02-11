Markets
Sun Life Financial Inc. Announces Increase In Q4 Profit

February 11, 2026 — 05:32 pm EST

(RTTNews) - Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $722 million, or $1.29 per share. This compares with $237 million, or $0.41 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Sun Life Financial Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.094 billion or $1.96 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 9.7% to $113 million from $103 million last year.

Sun Life Financial Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $722 Mln. vs. $237 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.29 vs. $0.41 last year. -Revenue: $113 Mln vs. $103 Mln last year.

