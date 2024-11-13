Sun Life Financial Highlights Growth at Investor Day

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) has released an update.

Sun Life Financial is showcasing its strategic priorities and strong financial performance at its Investor Day 2024 in Toronto, highlighting its commitment to driving growth and value for shareholders. The company is focusing on increasing growth targets for earnings per share and return on equity, while its strong balance sheet supports the next stage of growth.

