Sun Life Financial Class A Non-Cumulative Preferred Shares Series 5 Shares Cross 4.5% Yield Mark

In trading on Monday, shares of Sun Life Financial Inc's Class A Non-Cumulative Preferred Shares Series 5 (TSX: SLF-PRE.TO) were yielding above the 4.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.125), with shares changing hands as low as $24.90 on the day. As of last close, SLF.PRE was trading at a 0.64% premium to its liquidation preference amount. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.

The chart below shows the one year performance of SLF.PRE shares, versus SLF:

Below is a dividend history chart for SLF.PRE, showing historical dividend payments on Sun Life Financial Inc's Class A Non-Cumulative Preferred Shares Series 5:

In Monday trading, Sun Life Financial Inc's Class A Non-Cumulative Preferred Shares Series 5 (TSX: SLF-PRE.TO) is currently off about 1% on the day, while the common shares (TSX: SLF.TO) are trading flat.

