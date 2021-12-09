Sun Life Financial Chair Bill Anderson To Retire

(RTTNews) - Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF,SLF.TO) said that Bill Anderson will retire as Chair and from the Board of Directors following the Company's Annual Meeting on May 11, 2022. He will be succeeded as Chair by Scott Powers following his re-election as a Director at that meeting.

Mr. Powers has been a Sun Life Director since 2015 and currently chairs the Governance, Investment & Conduct Review Committee and is a member of the Audit Committee.

Mr. Powers has more than 30 years of experience leading and advising firms in the investment management industry. He previously was the President and Chief Executive Officer of State Street Global Advisors and Old Mutual Asset Management.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.