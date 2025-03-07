Sun Life Financial Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for SLF

In trading on Friday, shares of Sun Life Financial Inc (Symbol: SLF) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $55.09, changing hands as low as $54.89 per share. Sun Life Financial Inc shares are currently trading up about 0.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SLF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SLF's low point in its 52 week range is $46.41 per share, with $62.85 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $55.55.

