Sun Life CEO to retire next year

Contributor
Sohini Podder Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

Canada's second-biggest life insurer Sun Life Financial Inc said on Wednesday Chief Executive Officer Dean Connor would retire in August next year after a decade at the helm.

Connor will be replaced by Chief Financial Officer Kevin Strain, and the company will appoint a new finance boss in the first half of 2021, Sun Life said.

Strain joined Sun Life in 2002 when it acquired smaller peer Clarica and led the company's Canadian individual insurance and investments business during the global financial crisis in 2008.

