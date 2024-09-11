News & Insights

Markets
SLF

Sun Life Appoints Jacques Goulet As Executive Chair, Jessica Tan As President, Sun Life Canada

September 11, 2024 — 09:03 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF) announced on Wednesday that Jacques Goulet, currently the President of Sun Life Canada, will move into the role of Executive Chair, Sun Life Canada.

Jessica Tan will be the new President of Sun Life Canada.

Goulet has been leading Sun Life Canada since 2018 and will assist with the leadership transition.

Tan comes with significant global experience in insurance and digital innovation, having formerly served as co-CEO of a prominent Asian insurance company and as a partner at McKinsey.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SLF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.