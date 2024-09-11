Sun Life Appoints Jacques Goulet As Executive Chair, Jessica Tan As President, Sun Life Canada

(RTTNews) - Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF) announced on Wednesday that Jacques Goulet, currently the President of Sun Life Canada, will move into the role of Executive Chair, Sun Life Canada.

Jessica Tan will be the new President of Sun Life Canada.

Goulet has been leading Sun Life Canada since 2018 and will assist with the leadership transition.

Tan comes with significant global experience in insurance and digital innovation, having formerly served as co-CEO of a prominent Asian insurance company and as a partner at McKinsey.

