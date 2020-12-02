US Markets
SLF

Sun Life appoints insider Kevin Strain as CEO

Contributors
Sohini Podder Reuters
Noor Zainab Hussain Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

Canada's second-biggest life insurer Sun Life Financial Inc appointed finance head Kevin Strain as its chief executive officer on Wednesday, replacing Dean Connor who will retire in August next year after a decade at the helm.

Adds details on CEO appointment, background on results, expansion plans

Dec 2 (Reuters) - Canada's second-biggest life insurer Sun Life Financial Inc SLF.TO appointed finance head Kevin Strain as its chief executive officer on Wednesday, replacing Dean Connor who will retire in August next year after a decade at the helm.

Strain joined Sun Life in 2002 when it acquired smaller peer Clarica and led the company's Canadian individual insurance and investments business during the global financial crisis in 2008.

He will continue as the insurer's chief financial officer until a new CFO is appointed in the first half of 2021, Sun Life said in a statement.

The leadership change comes at a time when Sun Life is considering a range of options to expand in Asia, including buying insurance and asset management firms and taking bigger stakes in existing joint-venture partners.

The insurer is also seeking opportunities to add group benefits and stop-loss businesses in the United States to expand on its offerings in those areas.

Sun Life beat analysts' estimates for third-quarter core earnings last month, helped by growth in its Asia and asset management businesses.

(Reporting by Sohini Podder and Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

((Sohini.Podder@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SLF

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular