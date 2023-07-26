News & Insights

Markets
SLF

Sun Life Agrees To Buyout Dialogue For $5.15/Share

July 26, 2023 — 09:33 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF) said Wednesday that it has agreed to indirectly acquire all the outstanding common shares of Dialogue Health Technologies Inc. for $5.15 per share. The equity value of Dialogue is $365 million on a diluted basis.

The transaction will be financed with cash and is expected to close in 2023.

Dialogue healthcare team caters to nearly 2.8 million members across 50,000 organizations.

RBC Capital Markets served as the financial advisor and Torys LLP acted as the legal counsel to Sun Life.

Currently, shares of Sun Life are trading at $ 52.67 down 0.25% or $0.13 on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SLF

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.