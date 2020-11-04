SLF

Sun Life 3rd-qtr profit beats expectations on Asia, asset management growth

Nichola Saminather Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

TORONTO, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Canadian insurer Sun Life Financial Inc SLF.TO beat analyst estimates for third-quarter core earnings on Wednesday, boosted by growth in income from Asia and its asset management unit.

Sun Life reported underlying profit, excluding charges, of C$842 million ($641 million), or C$1.44 a share in the three months ended Sept. 30, compared with C$809 million, or C$1.37, a year earlier. Analysts had expected C$755 million, or C$1.28 a share.

Reported net income rose to C$750 million, or C$1.28 a share, from C$681 million, or C$1.15, a year earlier.

($1 = 1.3137 Canadian dollars)

