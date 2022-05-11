US Markets
Sun Life 1st-qtr profit beats estimates but falls from year ago on U.S., Asia declines

Nichola Saminather Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

Sun Life Financial on Wednesday beat analyst estimates for first-quarter core profit, which fell from a year earlier due to higher claims in its U.S. business and the impact of COVID-19 restrictions on some Asian markets.

Underlying profit was C$843 million ($649 million), or C$1.44 a share, in the three months ended March 31, from C$850 million, or C$1.45, a year earlier. Analysts had expected C$1.41 a share.

Reported net income declined to C$858 million, or C$1.46, from C$937 million, or C$1.59, a year earlier.

($1 = 1.2989 Canadian dollars)

