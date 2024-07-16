Sun-Kissed Savings: Your Guide to a Thrifty Summer Fun

The summer season is upon us, which means sun, relaxation, and unforgettable memories await you. However, let’s face it: amusement park trips and poolside adventures can add up fast. Based on Allianz Partners USA’s annual Vacation Confidence Index, Americans are expected to spend $2,843 on their summer vacation in 2024. In 2024, the figure represents a 3.5% increase from last year but a whopping 118% increase over 2019.

Don’t worry, my fun-seeking friends. With this guide, you can experience all the joys of summer without breaking the bank.

Come and Experience the Great Outdoors (for Free!)

The ultimate budget-friendly playground is nature. To get you started, here are some ideas:

Get your park on.

There is no shortage of free summer fun in public parks. Make your way to your local park with a picnic lunch, a frisbee, and a ball. Then, you can enjoy a picnic under the trees, play frisbee with friends, or even organize a community kickball game.

Additionally, most parks offer walking trails and playgrounds for kids. Aside from that, there are also open spaces perfect for reading a book, taking a walk, or just relaxing in the sun.

Explore your backyard.

Have you ever considered turning your backyard into a summer oasis? You could, for example, set up a hammock and nap in it. You could also pitch a tent for a backyard campout, install a sprinkler for a refreshing cool-down, or watch a movie under the stars with a projector sheet.

Additionally, you may even want to plant a small herb garden for fresh summer meals.

A hiking & exploring excursion.

Lace up your shoes and hit some nearby trails. Regardless of your level of experience, many scenic hiking paths are available in, around, or above all the cities I’ve been in. You can also find great paths at local parks and nature preserves. For recommendations, though, contact the local parks department or forest service.

Exercise outdoors.

Put an end to your muggy gym routine and take your workout outside. Try jogging, bodyweight exercises in the park, or yoga in your backyard.

The stargazing experience.

Choose a dark spot with little light pollution and lay out a blanket. Why? During the summer, fantastic views of the Milky Way, stars, and planets exist. Some apps, such as SkySafari 7 Pro, can help you identify constellations on your phone.

Beach it up.

Why bother with an expensive waterpark when there’s a perfect beach nearby? Pack your swimsuit, beach umbrella, and sand toys, and spend the day relaxing, swimming, building sandcastles, or splashing in the waves.

In addition to volleyball courts and horseshoe pits, many beaches have concession stands offering inexpensive snacks.

Adventures on the lake.

Swimmers, kayakers, and canoeists can access many lakes for free. However, it is important to check local regulations if you intend to bring your own equipment or rent it.

Public pools and splash pads.

For a refreshing dip on a hot day, many communities have free splash pads or public pools.

Visit your local government’s website or Parks and Recreation Department for a list of public pools and splash pads in your community. Additionally, friends, neighbors, and fellow community members may be able to provide recommendations and firsthand experiences.

You may also want to check out online review platforms and community forums to help you make an informed choice.

Tubing or kayaking on the river.

Some rivers are perfect for a relaxing float trip. Depending on where you live, you can find inexpensive tube rentals or used gear for sale at local outfitters. Of course, there are epic whitewater rafting trips, but those usually cost quite a bit, and you want someone experienced with you.

Fun while fishing.

Cast your line in a freshwater or saltwater spot with your fishing rod. This is an enjoyable and relaxing way to spend a summer day. In addition, you can prepare a delicious, frugal meal from whatever you catch. Well, maybe you just need to get away and rest. You can do that while fishing.

Keep in mind that you will likely need a license, so check your local laws.

Remember:

Pack plenty of water, sunscreen, and a hat, regardless of your chosen activity. You should also leave no trace when you leave the outdoors. In other words, pack out all your trash and leave it pristine for others to enjoy.

Free Fun in the City

The summer offers a variety of free and inexpensive entertainment options in many cities and towns, including:

It’s festival frenzy time.

During the summer, festivals are everywhere! At free community festivals, you can often find live music, local vendors, cultural demonstrations, and fun activities for all ages. In addition to saving money, you’ll get to experience your community’s spirit and diversity.

Don’t forget to take advantage of the library.

Libraries are more than just books. Most libraries offer free summer programs for children and adults, such as movie screenings, author talks, and storytime. Additionally, they have a cool, quiet atmosphere where you can escape the heat and catch up on some reading.

Movies and concerts in the open air.

There are many free outdoor movie nights and concerts in parks and squares throughout the summer in many cities. You can find a schedule on the website of your local Parks and Recreation Department or in the event listings.

Take a walk through public gardens and parks.

Most cities have beautiful public gardens and parks where you can picnic, stroll, or play frisbee. Additionally, many parks offer free public events such as yoga classes or performances of Shakespeare in the Park.

Enjoy free admission to a museum.

Many museums offer free admission once or twice a week or month. The museum’s website provides information about its hours and free admission days.

Get to know the animals at a zoo or aquarium.

Some zoos and aquariums offer free or discounted admission on certain days. Visit their websites for more information.

Believe it or not, some free zoos and aquariums exist, such as Cape May County Park & Zoo, Chicago’s Lincoln Park Zoo, and the National Zoo in DC. Of course, New York has incredible places to visit and free events. Hop on the Internet and check out the “what to do” section on your own city or the city you are traveling to, and you can find some gems.

People-watch at a cafe.

Taking in the sights and sounds of the city from a cafe patio is a great way to relax.

Volunteer your time.

Giving back to your community and meeting new people are two great reasons to volunteer. Over the summer, many organizations require assistance.

You Can Be a Foodie on a Budget

During the summer, you don’t need to spend a lot on fancy meals. The following tips will help you enjoy delicious food without spending a fortune:

The magic of farmers markets.

Farmers markets are a great place to buy fresh seasonal produce and support local farmers. Don’t miss out on summer salads, grilled delights, and refreshing smoothies. There are also often deals on slightly imperfect but perfectly delicious fruits and vegetables.

The grill master.

Explore the world of grilling with a reusable grill basket. The possibilities are endless, from veggie skewers to budget-friendly cuts of meat. If you organize a potluck barbecue for friends and family, encourage them to bring a dish to share.

As a bonus, grilling means you don’t use your stove or oven. This can reduce costly household expenses like your electric bill and your home stays cooler.

A DIY picnic delight.

Don’t waste your money on pre-made salad bowls or expensive deli platters. Rather than buying a picnic basket, prepare your own with homemade sandwiches, salads, and finger foods. For a healthier and more affordable alternative, use a reusable water bottle instead of sugary drinks.

There is nothing better than leftovers.

Don’t let leftover grilled food go to waste. By being creative, you can transform leftovers into new dishes. For instance, chicken leftovers can be made into salads or quesadillas.

Travel Without Going into Debt

Want to get away this summer but are afraid of the cost? Well, traveling doesn’t have to be expensive. You can explore new places on a budget by following these tips:

A road trip through America.

Scenic highways, charming small towns, and national parks are most likely within driving distance. For a cost-effective and scenic adventure, pack your own snacks, sandwiches, and drinks. If you want an affordable overnight option, check out free camping sites or consider state parks.

Staycations.

Discover your own city from a new perspective. Get to know a neighborhood you haven’t visited in a while, or explore a landmark you haven’t seen before. You can save money on museums, restaurants, and entertainment venues by looking for local discounts.

Or, you could just stay home and chillax.

Pet sitting and house sitting.

You can save money on accommodation by pet-sitting or housesitting for a friend or neighbor. While exploring a new area, you’ll get a change of scenery, keep pets company, and save money on lodging.

Choose a destination and travel date that are flexible for you.

Traveling during shoulder season (the weeks before or after peak season) can result in cheaper prices. A flexible travel schedule can also help you find cheaper flights and accommodations.

Consider alternative destinations.

It is not uncommon for popular tourist destinations to be expensive. Take advantage of lesser-known places that offer similar experiences for a fraction of the cost. For example, instead of the Caribbean or Nantucket, consider the Outer Banks of North Carolina or the beaches of Maine.

You can find great deals on accommodations if you look around.

In addition to hostels and vacation rentals, camping is another great option for saving money on accommodations. Additionally, AAA, senior, and military discounts may be available at some hotels.

Make the most of travel hacking.

Travel rewards programs and credit cards can help you accumulate points that you can redeem for free flights and hotel stays, resulting in significant savings. In addition to taking advantage of special promotions and partnerships between credit card companies and airlines or hotels, you may earn more points by signing up for credit cards that offer generous sign-up bonuses.

By carefully planning and executing, travel hacking can unlock incredible travel opportunities.

How to Stretch Your Dollar This Summer

A little planning sometimes goes a long way. The following tips will help you make the most of your summer fun without overspending:

Take control of your budget. Plan your summer activities based on a realistic budget. Organize your expenses, such as food, entertainment, and travel, and allocate funds accordingly. Tracking your spending with tools such as budgeting apps can be helpful

Plan your summer activities based on a realistic budget. Organize your expenses, such as food, entertainment, and travel, and allocate funds accordingly. Prepare your activities in advance. A budget is at risk if you spend on impulse! As such, make a weekly schedule of both free and paid activities. Take advantage of free events around town and plan picnics or hikes around them.

A budget is at risk if you spend on impulse! As such, make a weekly schedule of both free and paid activities. Take advantage of free events around town and plan picnics or hikes around them. Be a second-hander. Treasures can be discovered at thrift stores and consignment shops. You can save on beach essentials, outdoor gear, and even summer reading material. Unique items that will suit themed parties or picnics are also possible.

Treasures can be discovered at thrift stores and consignment shops. You can save on beach essentials, outdoor gear, and even summer reading material. Unique items that will suit themed parties or picnics are also possible. Think outside the theme park. A theme park ticket can be pretty expensive. Instead, explore local museums, zoos, or historical sites. On certain days or during certain hours, many museums, zoos, or historic sites offer free or discounted admission. Look for “buy one, get one free” deals or family passes for the best value.

A theme park ticket can be pretty expensive. Instead, explore local museums, zoos, or historical sites. On certain days or during certain hours, many museums, zoos, or historic sites offer free or discounted admission. Look for “buy one, get one free” deals or family passes for the best value. Plan free activities around paid ones. To make the most of your visit, plan free picnics or hikes around your museum visit if you splurge on something like a museum pass.

To make the most of your visit, plan free picnics or hikes around your museum visit if you splurge on something like a museum pass. Pack your own food. Don’t waste your money on expensive food at theme parks or stadiums. When going on a day trip, pack a lunch and snacks. The benefits of bringing your own food include saving money and having a variety of healthier options.

Conclusion

There’s no need to spend a fortune on summer fun. These thrifty ideas will help you enjoy your season without worrying about your budget while enjoying adventure, relaxation, and quality time together. Make the most of the sunny days ahead by getting creative, financially planning ahead, and being prepared.

FAQs

Are there any free events happening this summer?

Absolutely!

Visit your local library’s calendar for free story times, workshops, and movie screenings. Additionally, many communities organize free summer events, including concerts, outdoor films, festivals, farmers markets, and parades. For schedules, check local event listings or community websites.

Can I visit museums or zoos for free?

Many museums offer free admission days and discounted evenings. Similarly, some zoos offer reciprocity with other institutions, allowing visitors to enter for free.

Are there ways to explore nature for free?

Without a doubt!

You can enjoy beautiful scenery and exercise at hiking trails, beaches, and state parks without a fee.

Can staying at home be fun in the summer?

Having fun at home when it rains or when you’re trying to save money is still possible. Try building a blanket fort for indoor camping, having a themed movie marathon, or trying out new recipes. Take advantage of free educational games and activities available online.

How can I socialize with friends without spending a lot?

Consider organizing a game night, a potluck, or a walk in the park. You could also take part in a volunteer project together. You can also attend free community events such as concerts or festivals.

Image Credit: Ylanite Koppens; Pexels

