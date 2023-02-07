Sun Hung Kai Updates Holdings in Vicarious Surgical Inc - (RBOT)

Fintel reports that Sun Hung Kai has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 5.44MM shares of Vicarious Surgical Inc - Class A (RBOT). This represents 5.2% of the company.

In the last filing dated April 21, 2022 they reported owning 5.40% of the company, indicating no change in their holdings.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 216.72% Upside

As of February 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Vicarious Surgical Inc - is $9.94. The forecasts range from a low of $5.05 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 216.72% from its latest reported closing price of $3.14.

The projected annual revenue for Vicarious Surgical Inc - is $0MM. The projected annual EPS is $-0.75.

Fund Sentiment

There are 171 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vicarious Surgical Inc -. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 3.39%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:RBOT is 0.1161%, an increase of 20.8355%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.54% to 41,458K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Vk Services holds 20,956,122 shares representing 17.13% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Aspex Management holds 2,600,000 shares representing 2.12% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Comprehensive Financial Management holds 2,071,362 shares representing 1.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,194,943 shares, representing a decrease of 5.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RBOT by 0.28% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,352,238 shares representing 1.11% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Hel Ved Capital Management holds 1,304,600 shares representing 1.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Vicarious Surgical Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in 2014, Vicarious Surgical is a next generation robotics company developing a disruptive technology with the goals of increasing the efficiency of surgical procedures, improving patient outcomes and reducing healthcare costs. The Company's novel surgical approach uses a combination of proprietary human-like surgical robots and advanced visualization to transport surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. The Company's technology was granted the Breakthrough Device Designation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in November 2019, marking the first, and only, surgical robot to receive this designation from the FDA. The Company is led by an experienced team of technologists, medical device professionals and physicians, and is backed by technology luminaries including Bill Gates, Khosla Ventures, Eric Schmidt's Innovation Endeavors and Jerry Yang's AME Cloud Ventures. The Company is headquartered in Charlestown, MA.

