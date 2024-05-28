Sun Hung Kai Shareholders Approve Key Resolutions

Sun Hung Kai & Co. Limited (HK:0086) has released an update.

At Sun Hung Kai & Co. Limited’s Annual General Meeting on May 28, 2024, all proposed resolutions were overwhelmingly approved by shareholders. Key resolutions included the adoption of audited financial statements, the re-election of several directors, and the re-appointment of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu as the auditor. The resolutions also covered the granting of mandates to issue and repurchase shares, with each receiving strong shareholder support.

