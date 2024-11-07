Sun Hung Kai Properties Strengthens Leadership Team

Sun Hung Kai Properties (HK:0016) has released an update.

Sun Hung Kai Properties has announced its board of directors and their roles, highlighting a strong executive lineup led by Chairman and Managing Director Kwok Ping-luen, Raymond. The company’s leadership team is strategically positioned across key committees, including Audit and Risk Management, Remuneration, and Nomination, ensuring robust governance and oversight. Investors may find this structured approach to leadership promising for the company’s future performance.

