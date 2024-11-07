News & Insights

Sun Hung Kai Properties’ AGM Approves Key Resolutions

November 07, 2024 — 04:11 am EST

Sun Hung Kai Properties (HK:0016) has released an update.

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited successfully passed all proposed resolutions at their Annual General Meeting on November 7, 2024, including the re-election of several directors and the approval of a final dividend. The company also granted mandates to directors for share buybacks and new share issuances, demonstrating strong shareholder support. These decisions reflect the company’s ongoing commitment to growth and shareholder value.

Stocks mentioned

SUHJF

