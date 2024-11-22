Sun Hing Printing Secures Unanimous Approval at AGM

Sun Hing Printing Holdings Limited (HK:1975) has released an update.
Sun Hing Printing Holdings Limited successfully passed all resolutions at its recent annual general meeting, including the adoption of financial statements and the re-election of directors. The decisions, approved unanimously, also included the declaration of a final dividend and the reappointment of Ernst & Young as auditors. These developments reflect strong shareholder support and strategic continuity for the company.
