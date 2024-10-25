News & Insights

Sun Hing Printing to Hold Annual Meeting in November

October 25, 2024

Sun Hing Printing Holdings Limited (HK:1975) has released an update.

Sun Hing Printing Holdings Limited has announced its Annual General Meeting scheduled for November 22, 2024, where shareholders will discuss key resolutions including the adoption of financial statements, director re-elections, and dividend declarations. The agenda also includes reappointment of auditors and authorization for directors to issue new shares. Investors will be watching to see how these decisions could impact the company’s future performance and stock value.

