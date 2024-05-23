News & Insights

Sun Hing Director Resigns for Personal Commitments

Sun Hing Printing Holdings Limited (HK:1975) has released an update.

Sun Hing Printing Holdings Limited has issued a supplemental announcement to the earlier notice on the resignation of Mr. Ng, an independent non-executive Director, who left to focus on personal, business, and community engagements. The company affirmed that all other details from the initial announcement remain the same.

