Sun Hing Director Resigns for Personal Commitments

Sun Hing Printing Holdings Limited has issued a supplemental announcement to the earlier notice on the resignation of Mr. Ng, an independent non-executive Director, who left to focus on personal, business, and community engagements. The company affirmed that all other details from the initial announcement remain the same.

