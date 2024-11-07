News & Insights

Sun Frontier Fudousan Increases Dividends Amid Growth Strategy

November 07, 2024 — 01:26 am EST

Written by TipRanks Japan Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Sun Frontier Fudousan Co (JP:8934) has released an update.

Sun Frontier Fudousan Co., Ltd. has announced an interim dividend payment of 33 yen per share, reflecting a 7 yen increase year-over-year, as part of its commitment to delivering stable returns to shareholders. The company plans to maintain its trend of increasing annual dividends, with a total of 66 yen per share projected for the fiscal year. This decision aligns with their strategy of balancing shareholder returns with investments in future growth sectors.

