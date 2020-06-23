Sun Express says to focus business on Turkish tourism market

Adds CEO quotes

ISTANBUL, June 23 (Reuters) - Sun Express, a joint venture between Lufthansa <LHAG.DE> and Turkish Airlines THYAO.IS, will restructure its business to focus on leisure flights to and from Turkey, as well as domestic flights in the country, its CEO said on Tuesday.

Max Kownatzki said that Sun Express will close down flight operations of its subsidiary Sun Express Deutschland and bundle its fleet under Sun Express Air Operator Certificate to strengthen Turkey-based operations.

"We have decided to focus on our strength in air travel into Turkey as the home carrier for Antalya and Izmir," Kownatzki said in a statement.

In 2019, the airline posted a record revenue of more than 1.4 billon euros and carried more than 10 million passengers.

Airlines around the world grounded planes as borders were closed due to the coronavirus outbreak and domestic traveling restrictions were in place. Some limited flights to and from Turkey have resumed this month as Turkey started reopening.

(Reporting by Ceyda Caglayan; Writing by Ali Kucukgocmen; Editing by Dominic Evans)

