SUN Ex-Dividend Reminder - 10/27/23

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 10/27/23, Sunoco LP (Symbol: SUN) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.842, payable on 11/20/23. As a percentage of SUN's recent stock price of $51.25, this dividend works out to approximately 1.64%, so look for shares of Sunoco LP to trade 1.64% lower — all else being equal — when SUN shares open for trading on 10/27/23.
In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from SUN is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 6.57% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of SUN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, SUN's low point in its 52 week range is $40.8101 per share, with $51.85 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $51.27.
In Wednesday trading, Sunoco LP shares are currently up about 0.5% on the day.
