Sun European Partners to buy K3 Capital in deal valued at about $330 mln

Adds deal details, background

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Private-equity firm Sun European Partners has reached a deal to buy K3 Capital Group K3C.L, valuing the British professional services firm at about 271 million pounds ($330.2 million), the companies said on Thursday.

The deal comes a week after K3 Capital said it was in advanced talks to sell itself to Sun Capital Partners Group.

Sun European Partners is the European unit of U.S.-based private equity firm Sun Capital Partners Group.

The deal for 350 pence per K3 share, represents a premium of about 16.7% to the company's close on Dec. 7, the companies said on Thursday.

K3 Capital's board plans to unanimously recommend the deal, and the company's shares closed down 0.8% at 317.5 pence.

($1 = 0.8207 pounds)

