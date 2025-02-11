$SUN Earnings Results: $SUN Reports Quarterly Earnings

$SUN ($SUN) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported earnings of $0.75 per share, missing estimates of $1.74 by $0.99. The company also reported revenue of $5,269,000,000, missing estimates of $6,273,615,000 by $-1,004,615,000.
You can see Quiver Quantitative's $SUN stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.
$SUN Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 103 institutional investors add shares of $SUN stock to their portfolio, and 115 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS LTD. removed 1,618,701 shares (-39.5%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $86,891,869
- FMR LLC removed 672,125 shares (-96.3%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $36,079,670
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 455,361 shares (+26.2%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $24,443,778
- BARCLAYS PLC added 436,240 shares (+908833.3%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $23,417,363
- ING GROEP NV added 355,000 shares (+223.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $18,261,200
- ALPS ADVISORS INC added 320,931 shares (+1.7%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $17,227,576
- HRT FINANCIAL LP added 287,773 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $15,447,654
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.