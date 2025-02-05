Sun Cruiser Iced Tea & Vodka Launches National Expansion with Big Game Commercial and New Lemonade Varieties

Sun Cruiser Iced Tea & Vodka launches national expansion with a Big Game ad and new Lemonade & Vodka products.

Sun Cruiser Iced Tea & Vodka is preparing for a significant moment this Sunday as it aims to become the go-to drink for football fans on game day. Following its successful regional launch just a year ago, the Boston Beer Company’s hard tea brand will debut a 15-second commercial titled “Let the Good Times Cruise” during the Big Game, focusing on its refreshing nature and appealing to those enjoying outdoor social gatherings. The ad will be aired in major media markets like Boston, Denver, and Miami. Jim Koch, the company's founder, highlights the rapid growth of Sun Cruiser and the brand's potential as it starts a national expansion with increased investment in advertising and marketing efforts. Additionally, Sun Cruiser is launching a new product, Lemonade & Vodka, which includes various flavors and is available in packs. For more information, consumers can visit the brand's website.

Potential Positives

Sun Cruiser Iced Tea & Vodka is launching a national marketing campaign with a Big Game commercial, significantly increasing brand visibility in key media markets.

The company is expanding its product line with the introduction of Sun Cruiser Lemonade & Vodka, offering consumers more variety and options.

Boston Beer Company is investing heavily in Sun Cruiser by strengthening its sales force and expanding its brand ambassador program, indicating strong growth potential for the brand.

Jim Koch, founder of Boston Beer Company, expresses a positive outlook on Sun Cruiser's future, highlighting its rapid rise in popularity and market presence within just a year of its debut.

Potential Negatives

Sun Cruiser is entering a highly competitive market for hard teas, which may challenge its goal of becoming America’s #1 premium hard tea, especially since it has only been a year since its debut.

The press release emphasizes significant investment and resources being allocated to the brand as it is still in its early stages, raising concerns about the financial sustainability of such expansion efforts.

The rapid expansion into a national market may lead to potential overreach, threatening the brand’s reputation if quality control or distribution challenges arise.

FAQ

What is Sun Cruiser Iced Tea & Vodka?

Sun Cruiser Iced Tea & Vodka is a hard tea brand from Boston Beer Company, offering a refreshing drink for social occasions.

When did Sun Cruiser launch its national expansion?

Sun Cruiser began its national expansion with a debut commercial during the Big Game on February 5, 2025.

What does the new Sun Cruiser commercial highlight?

The commercial, titled "Let the Good Times Cruise," emphasizes the drink's refreshing taste and laid-back enjoyment with friends.

What new product is Sun Cruiser introducing?

Sun Cruiser is launching a new product: Lemonade & Vodka, available in various flavors and packaging options.

Where can I find Sun Cruiser products?

You can find Sun Cruiser products near you by using the brand's product finder on their official website.

Full Release



BOSTON, Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Sun Cruiser Iced Tea & Vodka



is bringing a taste of summer to football fans this Sunday, positioning itself as the must-have drink for game day celebrations and beyond.





Just one year after its regional debut, Boston Beer Company’s fast-growing hard tea brand is making a bold move toward national expansion with its first-ever Big Game commercial. The spot will air in key media markets—including Boston, Denver, Detroit, Kansas City, Las Vegas, Miami, Milwaukee, Minneapolis, San Diego, and Tampa—marking Sun Cruiser’s biggest brand moment yet as it sets its sights on becoming America’s #1 premium hard tea.







A Big Moment for a Brand on the Rise







The 15-second commercial, “Let the Good Times Cruise,” reinforces Sun Cruiser’s refreshing, easy-drinking appeal and captures the laid-back feeling of kicking back with friends outdoors, soaking up the sun and savoring good times.





To view the ad, click



HERE.







“Less than a year ago, Sun Cruiser didn’t even exist,” said Jim Koch, founder and brewer of Boston Beer Company. “Now, we’re stepping onto the biggest stage in American sports. We see massive potential for Sun Cruiser, and this ad is just the beginning. The more people try it, the more they love it.”







Fueling Expansion with Increased Investment







Sun Cruiser’s Big Game ad is part of a broader media push as Boston Beer Company ramps up investment behind the brand in 2025. In addition to new national TV and digital advertising to align with a national retail rollout, the company is strengthening its sales force with a dedicated Sun Cruiser sales team and expanding its brand ambassador program to support its growing footprint.







New to Store Shelves: Sun Cruiser Lemonade & Vodka







Building on the early success and momentum of its Iced Tea & Vodka, Sun Cruiser is expanding the portfolio with the launch of Sun Cruiser Lemonade & Vodka, a bubble-free blend of real lemonade and premium vodka. At 4.5% ABV, it is available in an 8pk/12oz can variety pack including Lemonade, Pink Lemonade, Strawberry Lemonade and Lemonade + Iced Tea, as well as Lemonade 700ml singles and 24pk loose cans.





For more information about Sun Cruiser Iced Tea & Vodka or Sun Cruiser Lemonade & Vodka, visit



www.drinksuncruiser.com



. To find Sun Cruiser near you, check out the brand’s



product finder



.







Attachment





