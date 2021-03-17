Sun Country Shares Soar Higher Following First Airline IPO Since 2018

Sun Country Airlines Holdings (NASDAQ: SNCY) arrived on the public markets on Wednesday, raising $218 million in the U.S. airline industry's first IPO in more than two years.

The company, which offers tourism-focused scheduled and chartered service and also operates cargo flights for Amazon, sold 9.1 million shares priced at $24 apiece. That was slightly above the $21 to $23 target price issued last week.

Image source: Getty Images.

Sun Country has been around since the early 1980s, and has experienced a number of corporate reshufflings, bankruptcies, and strategy changes over the years. Since 2017 it has been majority-owned by Apollo Global Management (NYSE: APO) and has focused on no-frills scheduled service.

Airlines were hit hard in 2020 by the pandemic, but the stocks have been on the rebound so far this year on growing optimism that leisure travel will return as vaccines become more widespread. Sun Country and other discounters should be among the first to recover thanks to their focus on leisure fares and low fares that should help them entice travelers.

It likely will not be another two years before there is another airline IPO. Frontier Airlines earlier this month filed to go public sometime this year.

10 stocks we like better than Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc.

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 24, 2021

John Mackey, CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Lou Whiteman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Amazon and recommends the following options: long January 2022 $1920 calls on Amazon and short January 2022 $1940 calls on Amazon. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.