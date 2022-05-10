Sun Country CEO says airline merger talks good for consumers

Companies
The head of Sun Country Airlines threw his backing behind a potential merger between ultra-low-carrier Spirit Airlines and either of the two U.S. carriers bidding for it, Frontier Airlines and JetBlue Airways.

"We're pro this deal happening with either of the two counterparties...hopefully it happens before the end of the year," Chief Executive Jude Bricker told the Airline Economics conference.

"I think it makes a ton of sense for everybody involved, including and importantly, the consumer," he added.

