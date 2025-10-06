Is Sun Country Airlines (SNCY) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One company value investors might notice is Sun Country Airlines (SNCY). SNCY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 7.15, while its industry has an average P/E of 11.31. Over the past year, SNCY's Forward P/E has been as high as 14.79 and as low as 4.54, with a median of 7.24.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. SNCY has a P/S ratio of 0.58. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.59.

Finally, investors should note that SNCY has a P/CF ratio of 4.38. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 7.53. Within the past 12 months, SNCY's P/CF has been as high as 6.71 and as low as 3.00, with a median of 4.53.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Sun Country Airlines is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, SNCY feels like a great value stock at the moment.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (SNCY)

