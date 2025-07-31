Sun Country Airlines (SNCY) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (SNCY) reported $263.62 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 3.6%. EPS of $0.14 for the same period compares to $0.06 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $254.49 million, representing a surprise of +3.59%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +16.67%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.12.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Total System Statistics - Fuel cost per gallon : $2.43 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $2.43.

: $2.43 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $2.43. Total System Statistics - Total revenue per ASM (TRASM) : 11.26 cents compared to the 11.79 cents average estimate based on two analysts.

: 11.26 cents compared to the 11.79 cents average estimate based on two analysts. Scheduled Service Statistics - Available seat miles (ASMs) : 1.57 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of 1.56 million.

: 1.57 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of 1.56 million. Scheduled Service Statistics - Revenue passenger miles : 1.29 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of 1.29 billion.

: 1.29 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of 1.29 billion. Total System Statistics - Adjusted CASM : 8.34 cents versus 8.5 cents estimated by two analysts on average.

: 8.34 cents versus 8.5 cents estimated by two analysts on average. Scheduled Service Statistics - Load factor : 81.8% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 82.5%.

: 81.8% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 82.5%. Total System Statistics - Fuel Gallons Consumed : 20.95 Mgal versus 20.21 Mgal estimated by two analysts on average.

: 20.95 Mgal versus 20.21 Mgal estimated by two analysts on average. Total System Statistics - Available seat miles (ASMs) : 1.93 billion compared to the 1.89 billion average estimate based on two analysts.

: 1.93 billion compared to the 1.89 billion average estimate based on two analysts. Operating Revenues- Passenger : $214.67 million versus $209.43 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $214.67 million versus $209.43 million estimated by two analysts on average. Operating Revenues- Other : $14.15 million versus $12.67 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $14.15 million versus $12.67 million estimated by two analysts on average. Operating Revenues- Cargo: $34.8 million compared to the $32.55 million average estimate based on two analysts.

Here is how Sun Country Airlines performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Sun Country Airlines here>>>

Shares of Sun Country Airlines have returned -3.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

One Big Gain, Every Trading Day

To help you take full advantage of this market, you’re invited to access every stock recommendation in all our private portfolios - for just $1.

Zacks private portfolio services that closed 256 double and triple-digit winners in 2024 alone. That’s about one big gain every day the market was open. Of course, not all our picks are winners, but members have seen recent gains as high as +627% +1,340%, and +1,708%.

Imagine how much you could profit with a steady stream of real-time picks from all our services that cover a number of strategies to suit a variety of investing and trading styles.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (SNCY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.