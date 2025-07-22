Sun Country Airlines Schedules Q2 2025 Earnings Call for August 1

Sun Country Airlines will host its Q2 2025earnings callon August 1 at 10:00 a.m. ET.

Sun Country Airlines has announced that it will hold its second quarterearnings callfor 2025 on August 1 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Interested parties can join the live call or access a replay by visiting the airline's investor relations website. Sun Country, a hybrid low-cost carrier based in Minnesota, aims to connect passengers to their preferred destinations while offering charter and cargo services, including flights for Amazon. The airline primarily serves leisure travelers and visitors, providing routes across the U.S. and to various locations in Mexico, Central America, Canada, and the Caribbean. Additional company information and multimedia resources are available on their website.

Potential Positives

Sun Country Airlines will provide insights into its financial performance for Q2 2025 in an upcomingearnings call indicating transparency and engagement with investors.



The company's focus on connecting leisure passengers and providing charter services highlights its commitment to expanding its customer base and revenue streams.



Sun Country's cargo service for Amazon indicates a strategic partnership that could drive significant business and growth opportunities for the airline.

Potential Negatives

The timing of theearnings callon August 1 may indicate that the company is not confident in its financial performance, as companies often disclose earnings promptly to address investor concerns.



The press release does not provide any financial highlights or anticipations for the upcomingearnings call potentially signaling a lack of positive developments.



By mentioning their cargo service to Amazon, there may be a dependency on that relationship, which could pose risks if the partnership changes or contracts are altered.

FAQ

When is Sun Country Airlines' second quarter 2025earnings call

Sun Country Airlines' second quarter 2025earnings callis scheduled for Friday, August 1 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

How can I access theearnings call

To access the liveearnings call visit the Sun Country investor relations website or use the provided dial-in link.

What topics will be covered in theearnings call

Theearnings callwill discuss Sun Country Airlines' financial results and strategic initiatives for the second quarter of 2025.

What services does Sun Country Airlines provide?

Sun Country Airlines offers scheduled, charter, and cargo services, focusing on leisure travel and cargo delivery to Amazon.

Where is Sun Country Airlines based?

Sun Country Airlines is based in Minnesota and serves various destinations across the United States and internationally.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$SNCY Insider Trading Activity

$SNCY insiders have traded $SNCY stock on the open market 30 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 30 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SNCY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

HORUS HOLDINGS, LLC SCA sold 6,346,105 shares for an estimated $100,585,764

DAVID M DAVIS (President & CFO) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 230,763 shares for an estimated $3,909,153 .

. JOHN GYURCI (Chief Acct. Off. & VP, Finance) has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 43,777 shares for an estimated $727,139 .

. JUDE BRICKER (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,275 shares for an estimated $50,990 .

. GRANT WHITNEY (Chief Revenue Officer & SVP) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 2,574 shares for an estimated $30,453 .

. ERIN ROSE NEALE (SVP, Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,574 shares for an estimated $18,762 .

. WILLIAM TROUSDALE (Interim CFO and SVP) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,438 shares for an estimated $17,357 .

. GREGORY A. MAYS (Chief Operating Officer & EVP) sold 1,319 shares for an estimated $15,866

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$SNCY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 100 institutional investors add shares of $SNCY stock to their portfolio, and 88 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$SNCY Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SNCY in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

JP Morgan issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/05/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/08/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $SNCY, check out Quiver Quantitative's $SNCY forecast page.

$SNCY Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SNCY recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $SNCY in the last 6 months, with a median target of $18.0.

Here are some recent targets:

James Kirby from JP Morgan set a target price of $20.0 on 05/05/2025

on 05/05/2025 Christopher Stathoulopoulos from Susquehanna set a target price of $12.0 on 05/05/2025

on 05/05/2025 Brandon Oglenski from Barclays set a target price of $18.0 on 04/08/2025

Full Release







MINNEAPOLIS, July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Sun Country Airlines



(



NASDAQ: SNCY



) will hold its second quarter 2025earnings callon Friday, August 1 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.





To access the live call and subsequent replay, interested investors and other parties can log on to the Sun Country investor relations website at



https://ir.suncountry.com/news-events/events-and-presentations



. They may also access the call by clicking on the link



here



which will provide a dial-in.







About Sun Country







Sun Country Airlines is a new breed of hybrid low-cost air carrier, whose mission is to connect guests to their favorite people and places, to create lifelong memories and transformative experiences. Sun Country dynamically deploys shared resources across our synergistic scheduled service, charter, and cargo businesses. Based in Minnesota, we focus on serving leisure and visiting friends and relatives (“VFR”) passengers and charter customers and providing cargo service to Amazon, with flights throughout the United States and to destinations in Mexico, Central America, Canada, and the Caribbean.





For photos, b-roll and additional company information, visit



https://www.stories.suncountry.com/multimedia



.





This press release was published by a CLEAR® Verified individual.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.