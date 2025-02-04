Sun Country Airlines Reports Highest Fourth Quarter and Full Year Revenue in Company History

Sun Country Airlines reports record Q4 2024 revenue of $260.4 million and FY 2024 revenue of $1.08 billion.

Quiver AI Summary

Sun Country Airlines reported record-breaking financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2024. The airline achieved a total revenue of $260.4 million for Q4 2024, marking a 6.1% increase from the previous year and its highest fourth quarter on record. The GAAP diluted EPS for the quarter was $0.24, with an operating income margin of 10.0%. For the full year, total revenue reached $1.08 billion, also a record high, with a GAAP diluted EPS of $0.96. The company's CEO highlighted successful capacity management and growth in both passenger and cargo segments, expecting continued positive trends into 2025. Additionally, Sun Country announced agreements with flight attendants and dispatchers regarding new collective bargaining agreements and plans to expand its fleet with new Amazon freighter aircraft.

Potential Positives

Q4 2024 total revenue of $260.4 million marks the highest fourth quarter on record for the company.

Achieved FY 2024 total revenue of $1.08 billion, the highest full year on record.

Q4 2024 GAAP diluted EPS increased to $0.24, a 140% increase compared to the previous year.

Awarded 2024 Low Cost Carrier of the Year by CAPA-Centre for Aviation, highlighting the company's competitiveness in the industry.

Potential Negatives

Fourth quarter passenger unit revenue was slightly less than flat year over year, indicating potential challenges in maintaining pricing power despite increased capacity.

Full year net income decreased by 26.7% compared to the previous year, highlighting a significant drop in profitability.

Adjusted operating income margin for the full year was lower at 10.4% compared to 13.0% in the previous year, suggesting declining operational efficiency and profitability trends.

FAQ

What were Sun Country Airlines' Q4 2024 earnings?

Sun Country Airlines reported a GAAP diluted EPS of $0.24 and an adjusted diluted EPS of $0.27 for Q4 2024.

How much revenue did Sun Country Airlines generate in Q4 2024?

Sun Country Airlines generated $260.4 million in total revenue for Q4 2024, the highest fourth quarter on record.

What was Sun Country Airlines' revenue for FY 2024?

The total revenue for Sun Country Airlines for FY 2024 was $1.08 billion, marking the highest full year on record.

What is the adjusted operating income margin for Q4 2024?

The adjusted operating income margin for Sun Country Airlines in Q4 2024 was 10.6%, the highest for the fourth quarter.

What future expectations does Sun Country Airlines have for 2025?

Sun Country Airlines expects strong unit revenue trends and rapid growth in the cargo segment in 2025.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$SNCY Insider Trading Activity

$SNCY insiders have traded $SNCY stock on the open market 44 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 44 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SNCY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

HORUS HOLDINGS, LLC SCA sold 4,815,000 shares for an estimated $67,891,500

DAVID M DAVIS (President & CFO) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 240,599 shares for an estimated $4,040,176 .

. GREGORY A. MAYS (Chief Operating Officer & EVP) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 141,912 shares for an estimated $2,264,681 .

. JOHN GYURCI (Chief Acct. Off. & VP, Finance) has made 0 purchases and 14 sales selling 88,616 shares for an estimated $1,414,225 .

. JUDE BRICKER (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 40,010 shares for an estimated $601,831 .

. ERIN ROSE NEALE (SVP, GC, and Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 13,767 shares for an estimated $200,542 .

. GRANT WHITNEY (Chief Revenue Officer & SVP) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 8,613 shares for an estimated $128,004.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$SNCY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 76 institutional investors add shares of $SNCY stock to their portfolio, and 67 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



Q4 2024 total revenue of $260.4 million, highest fourth quarter on record



(1)







Q4 2024 GAAP diluted EPS of $0.24 and operating income margin of 10.0%





Q4 2024 Adjusted diluted EPS of $0.27



(2)







Q4 2024 Adjusted operating income margin of 10.6%



(2)



, highest fourth quarter on record



(1)







FY 2024 total revenue of $1.08 billion, highest full year on record



(1)







FY 2024 GAAP diluted EPS of $0.96 and operating income margin of 9.9%





FY 2024 Adjusted diluted EPS of $1.05



(2)



and adjusted operating income margin of 10.4%



(2)







MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (“Sun Country Airlines,” “Sun Country,” the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SNCY) today reported financial results for its fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024.





“Sun Country’s uniquely diversified business model and the efforts of our outstanding employees produced record fourth quarter revenue



(1)



and pretax earnings. Our full year results were also strong, with record revenue



(1)



, a 9.9% GAAP operating income margin and a 10.4% adjusted operating income margin



(2)



,” said Jude Bricker, Chief Executive Officer of Sun Country. “We were an industry leader in making significant capacity adjustments in response to industry oversupply, particularly during off-peak periods. The capacity environment in the fourth quarter was more balanced and we see this continuing into the first quarter of 2025. The improved economics of our cargo business also contributed to our strong results in the second half of the year. As we move into 2025, we expect the favorable environment to continue, with strong unit revenue trends in our passenger business and the addition of eight more Amazon freighter aircraft to our fleet throughout the year. Our revenue streams are becoming even more diverse as we increase cargo flying, and our earnings are becoming more stable as more of our flying moves under contractual agreements.”







Overview of Fourth Quarter and Full Year

















Three Months Ended December 31,





















(unaudited) (in millions, except per share amounts)









2024

















2023

















% Change



















Total Operating Revenue





$





260.4









$





245.5









6.1













Operating Income









26.1













17.1









52.2













Income Before Income Tax









16.9













7.7









121.0













Net Income









13.4













5.6









138.0













Diluted earnings per share





$





0.24









$





0.10









140.0







































































Three Months Ended December 31,





















(unaudited) (in millions, except per share amounts)









2024

















2023

















% Change



















Adjusted Operating Income



(2)







$





27.5









$





18.3









50.6













Adjusted Income Before Income Tax



(2)











18.9













9.3









103.7













Adjusted Net Income



(2)











15.0













6.9









117.1













Adjusted diluted earnings per share



(2)







$





0.27









$





0.12









125.0







































































Year Ended December 31,

















(unaudited) (in millions, except per share amounts)









2024

















2023

















% Change











Total Operating Revenue





$





1,075.7









$





1,049.6









2.5













Operating Income









106.0













127.5









(16.9





)









Income Before Income Tax









69.6













94.2









(26.1





)









Net Income









52.9













72.2









(26.7





)









Diluted earnings per share





$





0.96









$





1.23









(22.0





)



































































Year Ended December 31,

















(unaudited) (in millions, except per share amounts)









2024

















2023

















% Change











Adjusted Operating Income



(2)







$





112.0









$





136.8









(18.1





)









Adjusted Income Before Income Tax



(2)











76.1













104.2









(26.9





)









Adjusted Net Income



(2)











58.0













79.9









(27.4





)









Adjusted diluted earnings per share



(2)







$





1.05









$





1.37









(23.4





)

















































For the quarter ended December 31, 2024, Sun Country reported Income Before Income Tax of $16.9 million and Net Income of $13.4 million, on $260.4 million of revenue. Adjusted Income Before Income Tax for the quarter was $18.9 million



(2)



. GAAP Operating Income during the quarter was $26.1 million, producing an Operating Income Margin of 10.0%, while Adjusted Operating Income was $27.5 million



(2)



, resulting in an Adjusted Operating Income Margin of 10.6%



(2)



.





“Our fourth quarter results exceeded our initial expectations, and we achieved a higher total revenue and operating margin than we guided to at the beginning of the quarter,” said Dave Davis, President and Chief Financial Officer. “While fourth quarter passenger unit revenue was slightly less than flat year over year, we saw steady improvement throughout the quarter, with December scheduled service TRASM



(3)



increasing over 5% year-over-year on almost 8% ASM growth. Total fare for the fourth quarter increased 2.2% and we foresee positive fare trends continuing. In addition to improving revenue trends, our successful cost control efforts continue, with full year 2024 adjusted CASM



(4)



increasing only 1.3% over 2023. As Jude noted, we see strong first quarter 2025 bookings on mid-single digit growth in scheduled service ASMs. While we anticipate very rapid growth in our cargo segment in 2025, the timing of the new freighter deliveries should allow us to maximize scheduled service flying in the first quarter, our most profitable quarter.”







Notable Highlights









Reached an agreement in principle on the collective bargaining agreement with flight attendants, represented by the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, and a tentative collective bargaining agreement with dispatchers, represented by the Transport Workers Union. The Company expects a ratification vote of both agreements by the end of the first quarter of 2025.



Reached an agreement in principle on the collective bargaining agreement with flight attendants, represented by the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, and a tentative collective bargaining agreement with dispatchers, represented by the Transport Workers Union. The Company expects a ratification vote of both agreements by the end of the first quarter of 2025.



Extended lease return dates on existing leases for three 737-900ERs. Return dates for the four 737-900s currently on lease are expected to be in May, September and November 2025 and November 2026.



Extended lease return dates on existing leases for three 737-900ERs. Return dates for the four 737-900s currently on lease are expected to be in May, September and November 2025 and November 2026.



Appended a new C-tranche to our 2019-1 EETC raising $60 million, which was used in its entirety to pay down a significant portion of the term loan financing five 737-900ER aircraft. These transactions are expected to save approximately $0.8 million in interest expense in 2025.



Appended a new C-tranche to our 2019-1 EETC raising $60 million, which was used in its entirety to pay down a significant portion of the term loan financing five 737-900ER aircraft. These transactions are expected to save approximately $0.8 million in interest expense in 2025.



Took delivery of one 737-900ER off lease in November 2024. The Company expects that aircraft to enter service in July 2025.



Took delivery of one 737-900ER off lease in November 2024. The Company expects that aircraft to enter service in July 2025.



Awarded 2024 Low Cost Carrier of the Year award by CAPA-Centre for Aviation.



Awarded 2024 Low Cost Carrier of the Year award by CAPA-Centre for Aviation.



Debuted Sun Country’s first custom-designed aircraft livery in celebration of our partnership with Minnesota Gopher Athletics.









Capacity







System block hours flown during the fourth quarter of 2024 grew by 2.7% year-over-year. All of this growth was allocated to the passenger segment, resulting in a 3.5% increase in scheduled service ASMs and a 5.0% increase in charter block hours. Cargo block hours declined in the fourth quarter by 2.5% year-over-year due to normal quarterly fluctuations in the level of flying. For the first quarter of 2025, we expect total block hour growth of to be between 7% and 9%, with Scheduled Service ASMs growing by slightly more than 7% over first quarter 2024. Cargo flying is expected to increase substantially from the second quarter of 2025 onward.







Revenue







The passenger market improved throughout the fourth quarter, which resulted in scheduled service TRASM



(3)



declining by 1.0% on a 3.5% increase in scheduled service ASMs. December scheduled service TRASM



(3)



increased by over 5%. The Company reported total revenue of $260.4 million for the fourth quarter, which was 6.1% greater than the fourth quarter of 2023 and the highest fourth quarter on record



(1)



. The Company’s fourth quarter charter service revenue was $48.0 million, an increase of 2.3% year-over-year, despite the impact of lower fuel cost reimbursements from our customers.





In the fourth quarter of 2024, cargo revenue was the highest fourth quarter on record



(1)



at $28.6 million, a 13.1% increase versus the fourth quarter of 2023 on a 2.5% decline in cargo block hours. This improvement was primarily driven by the annual rate escalation which went into effect in mid-December 2023 and the first phase of the new Amazon contract rate increases which went into effect in June 2024.







Cost







Fourth quarter CASM fell 0.7% while adjusted CASM



(4)



was up 7.6% year-over-year on lower ASM growth than previous quarters. Total GAAP operating expenses increased 2.6% year-over-year, on a 2.7% increase in total block hours. Other non-fuel expenses of note include maintenance, which increased 14.5%, on an increase in maintenance activity. Landing fees and airport rent increased 18.4% due to the expiration of COVID assistance that airports had used to limit rate increases in the prior year.







Balance Sheet and Liquidity







Total liquidity



(5)



was $205.6 million on December 31, 2024, while the Company’s net debt



(6)



was $438.2 million.







































(in millions)









December 31, 2024





















December 31, 2023

























(Unaudited)































Cash and Cash Equivalents





$





83.2













$





46.3













Available-for-Sale Securities





97.6













134.2













Amount Available Under Revolving Credit Facility





24.7













24.7













Total Liquidity





$





205.6













$





205.2











































(in millions)









December 31, 2024





















December 31, 2023

























(Unaudited)































Total Debt, net





$





327.1













$





401.6













Finance Lease Obligations





271.3













277.3













Operating Lease Obligations





20.7













18.8













Total Debt and Lease Obligations





619.0













697.7













Cash and Cash Equivalents





83.2













46.3













Available-for-Sale Securities





97.6













134.2













Net Debt





$





438.2













$





517.2



















































Fleet







As of December 31, 2024, the Company had 45 aircraft in its passenger service fleet, operated 12 freighter aircraft in its cargo operation and had six aircraft that are currently on lease to unaffiliated airlines.







Guidance for First Quarter 2025

















Q1 2025









H/(L) vs Q1 2024











Total revenue - millions





$330 to $340





6% to 9%









Economic fuel cost per gallon





$2.76





(8)%









Operating income margin - percentage





17% to 21%





(1)pp to 3pp









Effective tax rate





23%













Total system block hours - thousands





41 to 42





7% to 9%



























Conference Call & Webcast Details







Sun Country Airlines will host a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2024 results at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, February 4, 2025. A live broadcast of the conference call will be available via the investor relations section of Sun Country Airlines’ website at



https://ir.suncountry.com/news-events/events-and-presentations



. The online replay will be available on the same website approximately one hour after the call.







About Sun Country Airlines







Sun Country Airlines is a new breed of hybrid low-cost air carrier, whose mission is to connect guests to their favorite people and places, to create lifelong memories and transformative experiences. Sun Country dynamically deploys shared resources across our synergistic scheduled service, charter and cargo businesses. Based in Minnesota, we focus on serving leisure and visiting friends and relatives (“VFR") passengers and charter customers and providing cargo CMI services, with flights throughout the United States and to destinations in Mexico, Central America, Canada, and the Caribbean.







End Notes











1 -





Records began in January 2017









2 -





See additional details, including reconciliations to the most comparable GAAP measures, in the section titled “Non-GAAP financial measures”









3 -





Scheduled Service TRASM includes Schedule Service revenue, Ancillary revenue, and ASM generating revenue classified within Other Revenue on the Consolidated Statement of Operations / Scheduled Service ASMs. Other Revenue includes rental revenue of approximately $13.1 million and $6.6 million associated with certain assets that generate lease income in the three months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively and $42.3 million and $18.5 million associated with certain assets that generate lease income in the year ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively, which is not included.









4 -





Adjusted CASM is a metric that uses a non-GAAP measure derived from CASM by excluding fuel costs, non-cash management stock compensation expense, costs arising from its cargo operations, depreciation and amortization recognized on certain assets that generate lease income, certain commissions, and other costs of selling its vacations product from this measure. See table titled “Reconciliation of CASM to Adjusted CASM”









5 -





Total liquidity = cash and cash equivalents + available-for-sale securities + amount available under revolver









6 -





Net debt = current portion of long-term debt + long-term debt + finance lease obligations + operating lease obligations – cash and cash equivalents - available-for-sale securities























Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are generally identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “likely,” “may,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would” and, in each case, their negative or other various or comparable terminology. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements regarding our strategy, future operations, future financial position, future revenue, projected costs, prospects, plans, objectives of management, and expected market growth are forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are relating to:







our strategy, outlook and growth prospects;



our strategy, outlook and growth prospects;



our operational and financial targets and dividend policy;



our operational and financial targets and dividend policy;



general economic trends and trends in the industry and markets;



general economic trends and trends in the industry and markets;



potential repurchases of our common stock; and



potential repurchases of our common stock; and



the competitive environment in which we operate.







These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.





These forward-looking statements reflect our views with respect to future events as of the date of this press release and are based on assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties. Given these uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements represent our estimates and assumptions only as of the date of this press release and, except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or review publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise after the date of this press release. We anticipate that subsequent events and developments will cause our views to change. You should read this press release completely and with the understanding that our actual future results may be materially different from what we expect. Our forward-looking statements do not reflect the potential impact of any future acquisitions, mergers, dispositions, joint ventures, or investments we may undertake. We qualify all of our forward-looking statements by these cautionary statements. Additional information concerning certain factors is contained in the Company’s Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including but not limited to the Company’s Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K.







Non-GAAP Financial Measures







We sometimes use information that is derived from the Consolidated Financial Statements, but that is not presented in accordance with GAAP. We believe these non-GAAP measures provide a meaningful comparison of our results to others in the airline industry and our prior year results. Investors should consider these non-GAAP financial measures in addition to, and not as a substitute for, our financial performance measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Further, our non-GAAP information may be different from the non-GAAP information provided by other companies. We believe certain charges included in our operating expenses on a GAAP basis make it difficult to compare our current period results to prior periods as well as future periods and guidance. The tables below show a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures used in this document to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.































CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS









(Dollars in thousands, except shares and per share amounts)









(Unaudited)





































Three Months Ended December 31,

























2024













2023













% Change













Operating Revenues:































Scheduled Service





$





96,077













$





93,254













3.0













Charter









47,955

















46,879













2.3













Ancillary









71,232

















70,500













1.0













Passenger









215,264

















210,633













2.2













Cargo









28,615

















25,297













13.1













Other









16,527

















9,613













71.9













Total Operating Revenue









260,406

















245,543













6.1











































Operating Expenses:































Aircraft Fuel









49,931

















60,840













(17.9





)









Salaries, Wages, and Benefits









84,259

















71,750













17.4













Maintenance









18,641

















16,278













14.5













Sales and Marketing









8,116

















8,100













0.2













Depreciation and Amortization









23,795

















23,575













0.9













Ground Handling









10,027

















9,207













8.9













Landing Fees and Airport Rent









15,119

















12,768













18.4













Other Operating, net









24,456

















25,901













(5.6





)









Total Operating Expenses









234,344

















228,419













2.6













Operating Income









26,062

















17,124













52.2











































Non-operating Income (Expense), net:































Interest Income









1,927

















2,414













(20.2





)









Interest Expense









(11,063





)













(11,363





)









(2.6





)









Other, net









—

















(516





)









(100.0





)









Total Non-operating Expense, net









(9,136





)













(9,465





)









(3.5





)





































Income before Income Tax









16,926

















7,659













121.0













Income Tax Expense









3,490

















2,014













73.3













Net Income





$





13,436













$





5,645













138.0









































Net Income per share to common stockholders:

















Basic





$





0.25













$





0.10













150.0













Diluted





$





0.24













$





0.10













140.0













Shares used for computation:





























Basic









53,031,997

















53,892,797













(1.6





)









Diluted









55,251,373

















56,270,891













(1.8





)







































































CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS









(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)









(Unaudited)





































Year Ended December 31,

























2024













2023













% Change













Operating Revenues:































Scheduled Service





$





409,133













$





453,862













(9.9





)









Charter









197,045

















190,128













3.6













Ancillary









307,909

















276,133













11.5













Passenger









914,087

















920,123













(0.7





)









Cargo









107,174

















99,735













7.5













Other









54,478

















29,762













83.0













Total Operating Revenue









1,075,739

















1,049,620













2.5











































Operating Expenses:































Aircraft Fuel









237,160

















246,669













(3.9





)









Salaries, Wages, and Benefits









326,775

















295,640













10.5













Aircraft Rent









—

















2,281













(100.0





)









Maintenance









68,770

















60,588













13.5













Sales and Marketing









34,935

















34,105













2.4













Depreciation and Amortization









94,989

















88,151













7.8













Ground Handling









42,118

















37,506













12.3













Landing Fees and Airport Rent









59,549

















49,615













20.0













Other Operating, net









105,457

















107,565













(2.0





)









Total Operating Expenses









969,753

















922,120













5.2













Operating Income









105,986

















127,500













(16.9





)







































Non-operating Income (Expense), net:































Interest Income









7,833

















10,180













(23.1





)









Interest Expense









(44,300





)













(42,634





)









3.9













Other, net









55

















(887





)









106.2













Total Non-operating Expense, net









(36,412





)













(33,341





)









9.2









































Income before Income Tax









69,574

















94,159













(26.1





)









Income Tax Expense









16,671

















21,978













(24.1





)









Net Income





$





52,903













$





72,181













(26.7





)





































Net Income per share to common stockholders:

























Basic





$





1.00













$





1.30













(23.1





)









Diluted





$





0.96













$





1.23













(22.0





)









Shares used for computation:





























Basic









52,908,322

















55,507,144













(4.7





)









Diluted









55,055,897

















58,524,652













(5.9





)







































































KEY OPERATING STATISTICS











The following table presents key operating statistics and metrics for the three months and year ended December 31, 2024 and 2023.















Three Months Ended December 31,





















2024













2023





















% Change





















Scheduled Service Statistics:



































Revenue passenger miles (RPMs) – thousands









1,312,728

















1,316,877













(0.3





)









Available seat miles (ASMs) – thousands









1,608,432

















1,554,043













3.5













Load factor









81.6





%













84.7





%









(3.1





)









Revenue passengers carried









1,046,510

















1,047,127













(0.1





)









Departures









6,930

















6,688













3.6













Block hours









22,079

















21,180













4.2













Scheduled service TRASM



(1)



- cents









10.62

















10.73













(1.0





)









Average base fare per passenger





$





91.81













$





89.06













3.1













Ancillary revenue per passenger





$





68.07













$





67.33













1.1













Total fare per passenger





$





159.88













$





156.39













2.2













Fuel gallons - thousands









16,996

















16,404













3.6



































Charter Statistics:























Departures









2,721

















2,571













5.8













Block hours









5,420

















5,160













5.0













Available seats miles (ASMs) - thousands









333,399

















324,222













2.8













Fuel gallons - thousands









3,109

















3,237













(4.0





)































Cargo Statistics:























Departures









3,368

















3,366













0.1













Block hours









8,736

















8,960













(2.5





)































Total System Statistics:























Average passenger aircraft









44.0

















41.9













5.0













Passenger aircraft – end of period









45

















42













7.1













Leased Aircraft - end of period









6

















6













—













Cargo aircraft – end of period









12

















12













—













Available seat miles (ASMs) – thousands









1,963,254

















1,899,363













3.4













Departures









13,130

















12,745













3.0













Block hours









36,610

















35,653













2.7













Daily utilization – hours









6.9

















6.9













—













Average stage length – miles









1,092

















1,098













(0.5





)









Total revenue per ASM (TRASM) - cents









11.14

















11.25













(1.0





)









Cost per ASM (CASM) - cents









11.94

















12.03













(0.7





)









Adjusted CASM



(2)



- cents









7.83

















7.28













7.6













Fuel gallons - thousands









20,301

















19,841













2.3













Fuel cost per gallon





$





2.47













$





3.07













(19.5





)









Employees at end of period









3,141

















2,783













12.9













1 – See note 3 in End Notes





2 – See note 4 in End Notes



























KEY OPERATING STATISTICS

































Year Ended December 31,





















2024













2023





















% Change





















Scheduled Service Statistics:











































Revenue passenger miles (RPMs) – thousands









5,648,351

















5,217,852













8.3













Available seat miles (ASMs) – thousands









6,707,308

















6,044,011













11.0













Load factor









84.2





%













86.3





%









(2.1





)









Revenue passengers carried









4,483,515

















4,140,663













8.3













Departures









29,039

















26,144













11.1













Block hours









92,391

















82,618













11.8













Scheduled service TRASM



(1)



- cents









10.87

















12.27













(11.4





)









Average base fare per passenger





$





91.25













$





109.61













(16.8





)









Ancillary revenue per passenger





$





68.68













$





66.69













3.0













Total fare per passenger





$





159.93













$





176.30













(9.3





)









Fuel gallons - thousands









71,631

















64,450













11.1



































Charter Statistics:























Departures









10,359

















10,387













(0.3





)









Block hours









20,775

















21,154













(1.8





)









Available seats miles (ASMs) - thousands









1,270,455

















1,286,175













(1.2





)









Fuel gallons - thousands









13,666

















14,299













(4.4





)































Cargo Statistics:























Departures









13,094

















13,009













0.7













Block hours









33,744

















34,592













(2.5





)































Total System Statistics:























Average passenger aircraft









43.0

















41.8













2.9













Passenger aircraft – end of period









45

















42













7.1













Leased Aircraft - end of period









6

















6













—













Cargo aircraft – end of period









12

















12













—













Available seat miles (ASMs) – thousands









8,071,949

















7,416,189













8.8













Departures









53,009

















50,040













5.9













Block hours









148,518

















139,841













6.2













Daily utilization – hours









7.3

















6.9













5.8













Average stage length – miles









1,098

















1,090













0.7













Total revenue per ASM (TRASM) - cents









11.47

















12.56













(8.7





)









Cost per ASM (CASM) - cents









12.01

















12.43













(3.4





)









Adjusted CASM



(2)



- cents









7.59

















7.49













1.3













Fuel gallons - thousands









86,185

















79,574













8.3













Fuel cost per gallon, excluding derivatives





$





2.77













$





3.11













(10.9





)









Employees at end of period









3,141

















2,783













12.9













1 – See note 3 in End Notes





2 – See note 4 in End Notes



















SUMMARY BALANCE SHEET





(Dollars in millions)





(amounts may not recalculate due to rounding)













































December 31, 2024













December 31, 2023













% Change

















(Unaudited)



























Cash & Cash Equivalents





$





83.2













$





46.3













79.7













Other Current Assets









183.4

















225.1













(18.5





)









Total Current Assets









266.6

















271.4













(1.8





)









Total Property & Equipment, net









970.1

















969.0













0.1













Other Assets









393.5

















383.3













2.7















Total Assets











1,630.2

















1,623.6













0.4









































Air Traffic Liabilities









160.7

















158.0













1.7













Current Finance Lease Obligations









20.2

















44.8













(54.9





)









Current Operating Lease Obligations









3.3

















2.2













50.0













Current Maturities of Long-Term Debt, net









87.6

















74.2













18.1













Income Tax Receivable Agreement Liability









10.3

















3.3













212.1













Other Current Liabilities









140.2

















136.2













2.9













Total Current Liabilities









422.3

















418.6













0.9













Finance Lease Obligations









251.1

















232.5













8.0













Operating Lease Obligations









17.4

















16.6













4.8













Long-Term Debt, net









239.5

















327.5













(26.9





)









Income Tax Receivable Agreement Liability









87.4

















97.8













(10.6





)









Other Liabilities









42.1

















16.2













159.9















Total Liabilities











1,059.8

















1,109.2













(4.5





)







































Total Stockholders’ Equity







$





570.4













$





514.4













10.9











































































SUMMARY CASH FLOW









(Dollars in millions)













(Unaudited - amounts may not recalculate due to rounding)





































Year Ended





December 31,

























2024













2023













% Change













Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities







$





164.9













$





174.1













(5.3





)





































Purchases of Property & Equipment









(47.3





)













(218.2





)









(78.3





)









Other Investing Activities, net









55.7

















46.9













18.8















Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Investing Activities











8.4

















(171.2





)









104.9









































Common Stock Repurchases









(12.1





)













(68.6





)









(82.4





)









Proceeds from Borrowing









70.0

















119.2













(41.3





)









Repayment of Finance Lease Obligations









(45.9





)













(21.9





)









109.6













Repayment of Borrowings









(145.5





)













(69.3





)









110.0













Other Financing Activities, net









(2.9





)













(1.6





)









81.3















Net Cash Used in Financing Activities











(136.5





)













(42.1





)









224.2









































Net Increase (Decrease) in Cash









36.8

















(39.2





)









193.9













Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash – Beginning of the Period









63.7

















102.9













(38.1





)









Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash –





End of the Period





$





100.5













$





63.7













57.8































































NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES









Adjusted Operating Income, Adjusted Operating Income Margin, Adjusted Income before Income Tax, Adjusted Pre-tax Margin, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Net Income per Share, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin







Adjusted Operating Income, Adjusted Operating Income Margin, Adjusted Income before Income Tax, Adjusted Pre-tax Margin, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Net Income per share, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin are non-GAAP measures included as supplemental disclosure because we believe they are useful indicators of our operating performance. Derivations of Operating Income and Net Income are well recognized performance measurements in the airline industry that are frequently used by our management, as well as by investors, securities analysts and other interested parties in comparing the operating performance of companies in our industry.





The measures described above have limitations as analytical tools. Some of the limitations applicable to these measures include: they do not reflect the impact of certain cash and non-cash charges resulting from matters we consider not to be indicative of our ongoing operations; and other companies in our industry may calculate these non-GAAP measures differently than we do, limiting each measure’s usefulness as a comparative measure. Because of these limitations, the following non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for performance measures calculated in accordance with GAAP and may not be the same as or comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies due to the possible differences in the method of calculation and in the items being adjusted.





For the aforementioned reasons, Adjusted Operating Income, Adjusted Operating Income Margin, Adjusted Income before Income Tax, Adjusted Pre-tax Margin, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Net Income per Share, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin have significant limitations which affect their use as indicators of our profitability. Accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on this information.



















Reconciliation of GAAP Operating Income to Adjusted Operating Income













Dollars in millions - Unaudited - amounts may not recalculate due to rounding











The following table presents the reconciliation of GAAP Operating Income to Adjusted Operating Income.



























Three Months Ended December 31,

















2024













2023











Operating Revenue





$





260.4













$





245.5













Operating Income









26.1

















17.1













Stock Compensation Expense









1.4

















1.1













Adjusted Operating Income





$





27.5













$





18.3

































Operating Income Margin









10.0





%













7.0





%









Adjusted Operating Income Margin









10.6





%













7.4





%































































Year Ended





December 31,

















2024













2023











Operating Revenue





$





1,075.7













$





1,049.6













Operating Income









106.0

















127.5













Stock Compensation Expense









6.0

















9.3













Adjusted Operating Income





$





112.0













$





136.8

































Operating Income Margin









9.9





%













12.1





%









Adjusted Operating Income Margin









10.4





%













13.0





%



























































Reconciliation of GAAP Income Before Income Tax to Adjusted Income before Income Tax













Dollars in millions - Unaudited - amounts may not recalculate due to rounding











The following table presents the reconciliation of GAAP Income before Income Tax to Adjusted Income before Income Tax.



























Three Months Ended December 31,

















2024













2023











Net Income





$





13.4













$





5.6













Add: Provision for Income Tax Expense









3.5

















2.0













Income before Income Tax, as reported









16.9

















7.7













Pre-tax margin









6.5





%













3.1





%





























Stock Compensation Expense









1.4

















1.1













Loss on Debt Refinancing









0.6

















—













Secondary Offering Costs









—

















0.5













Adjusted Income before Income Tax





$





18.9













$





9.3

































Adjusted Pre-tax margin









7.3





%













3.8





%































































Year Ended





December 31,

















2024













2023











Net Income





$





52.9













$





72.2













Add: Provision for Income Tax Expense









16.7

















22.0













Income before Income Tax, as reported









69.6

















94.2













Pre-tax margin









6.5





%













9.0





%





























Stock Compensation Expense









6.0

















9.3













Loss on Debt Refinancing









0.6

















—













Secondary Offering Costs









—

















1.1













Tax Receivable Agreement Adjustment



(1)











—

















(0.3





)









Adjusted Income before Income Tax





$





76.1













$





104.2

































Adjusted Pre-tax margin









7.1





%













9.9





%





















(1)





This represents the adjustment to the TRA for the period, which is recorded in Non-Operating Income (Expense), net



































Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income and Earnings per Share to Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings per Share













Dollars and shares in millions, except for per share - Unaudited - amounts may not recalculate due to rounding











The following table presents the reconciliation of GAAP Net Income and Earnings per Share to Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings per Share.



























Three Months Ended December 31,

















2024













2023

















Dollars













Per Share -





diluted













Dollars













Per Share -





diluted











Net Income





$





13.4













$





0.24













$





5.6













$





0.10













Stock Compensation Expense









1.4

















0.03

















1.1

















0.02













Loss on Debt Refinancing









0.6

















0.01

















—

















—













Secondary Offering Costs









—

















—

















0.5

















0.01













Income Tax Effect of Adjusting Items, net



(1)











(0.5





)













(0.01





)













(0.4





)













(0.01





)









Adjusted Net Income





$





15.0













$





0.27













$





6.9













$





0.12

















































Diluted share count









55.3

























56.3































































Year Ended





December 31,

















2024













2023

















Dollars













Per Share - diluted













Dollars













Per Share - diluted











Net Income





$





52.9













$





0.96













$





72.2













$





1.23













Stock Compensation Expense









6.0

















0.11

















9.3

















0.16













Loss on Debt Refinancing









0.6

















0.01

















—

















—













Secondary Offering Costs









—

















—

















1.1

















0.02













Tax Receivable Agreement Adjustment



(2)











—

















—

















(0.3





)













(0.01





)









Income Tax Effect of Adjusting Items, net



(1)











(1.5





)













(0.03





)













(2.4





)













(0.04





)









Adjusted Net Income





$





58.0













$





1.05













$





79.9













$





1.37

















































Diluted share count









55.1

























58.5

































(1)





The tax effect of adjusting items, net is calculated at the Company’s statutory rate for the application period









(2)





This represents the adjustment to the TRA for the period, which is recorded in Non-Operating Income (Expense), net



































Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA













Dollars in millions - Unaudited - amounts may not recalculate due to rounding











The following tables present the reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA for the periods presented below.



























Three Months Ended December 31,

















2024













2023











Net Income





$





13.4













$





5.6













Interest Income









(1.9





)













(2.4





)









Interest Expense









11.1

















11.4













Stock Compensation Expense









1.4

















1.1













Secondary Offering Costs









—

















0.5













Provision for Income Taxes









3.5

















2.0













Depreciation and Amortization









23.8

















23.6













Adjusted EBITDA





$





51.3













$





41.8

































Net Income Margin









5.2





%













2.3





%









Adjusted EBITDA margin









19.7





%













17.0





%































































Year Ended





December 31,

















2024













2023











Net Income





$





52.9













$





72.2













Interest Income









(7.8





)













(10.2





)









Interest Expense









44.3

















42.6













Stock Compensation Expense









6.0

















9.3













Secondary Offering Costs









—

















1.1













Tax Receivable Agreement Adjustment



(1)











—

















(0.3





)









Provision for Income Taxes









16.7

















22.0













Depreciation and Amortization









95.0

















88.2













Adjusted EBITDA





$





207.1













$





224.8

































Net Income Margin









4.9





%













6.9





%









Adjusted EBITDA margin









19.2





%













21.4





%





















(1)





This represents the adjustment to the TRA for the period, which is recorded in Non-Operating Income (Expense), net























Adjusted CASM







Adjusted CASM is a metric that uses a non-GAAP measure derived from CASM by excluding fuel costs, costs related to our cargo operations, stock based compensation, depreciation and amortization recognized on certain assets that generate lease income, certain commissions and other costs of selling our vacations product from this measure as these costs are unrelated to our airline operations and improve comparability to our peers. Adjusted CASM is an important measure used by management and by our board of directors in assessing quarterly and annual cost performance. Adjusted CASM is also a measure commonly used by industry analysts and we believe it is an important metric by which they compare our airline to others in the industry, although other airlines may exclude certain other costs in their calculation of Adjusted CASM. The measure is also the subject of frequent questions from investors.





Adjusted CASM excludes fuel costs. By excluding volatile fuel costs that are outside of our control from our unit metrics, we believe that we have better visibility into the results of operations and our non-fuel cost initiatives. Our industry is highly competitive and is characterized by high fixed costs, so even a small reduction in non-fuel operating costs can lead to a significant improvement in operating results. In addition, we believe that all domestic carriers are similarly impacted by changes in jet fuel costs over the long run, so it is important for management and investors to understand the impact and trends in company-specific cost drivers, such as labor rates, aircraft and maintenance costs, and productivity, which are more controllable by management.





We have excluded costs related to the cargo operations, as well as depreciation and amortization recognized on certain assets that generate lease income as these operations do not create ASMs. The Company has entered into certain transactions where we act as a lessor. As of December 31, 2024, we leased or subleased six aircraft. Depreciation and Amortization on these aircraft materially began during the three months ended June 30, 2023. Adjusted CASM further excludes special items and other adjustments, as defined in the relevant reporting period, that are not representative of the ongoing costs necessary to our airline operations and may improve comparability between periods. We also exclude stock compensation expense when computing Adjusted CASM. The Company’s compensation strategy includes the use of stock-based compensation to attract and retain employees and executives and is principally aimed at aligning their interests with those of our stockholders and long-term employee retention, rather than to motivate or reward operational performance for any period. Thus, stock-based compensation expense varies for reasons that are generally unrelated to operational decisions and performance in any period.





As derivations of Adjusted CASM are not determined in accordance with GAAP, such measures are susceptible to varying calculations and not all companies calculate the measures in the same manner. As a result, derivations of Adjusted CASM as presented may not be directly comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. Adjusted CASM should not be considered in isolation or as a replacement for CASM. For the aforementioned reasons, Adjusted CASM has significant limitations which affect its use as an indicator of our profitability. Accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on this information.



















Reconciliation of CASM to Adjusted CASM













Amounts may not recalculate due to rounding, dollar amounts in millions unless otherwise noted











The following table presents the reconciliation of CASM to Adjusted CASM.



























Three Months Ended December 31,

















2024













2023

















Operating





Expenses













Per ASM (cents)





















Operating





Expenses













Per ASM (cents)



















CASM





$





234.3

















11.94













$





228.4

















12.03













Less:





















































Aircraft Fuel









49.9

















2.54

















60.8

















3.20













Stock Compensation Expense









1.4

















0.08

















1.1

















0.06













Cargo Expenses, Not Already Adjusted Above









27.3

















1.39

















25.8

















1.36













Sun Country Vacations









0.2

















0.01

















0.2

















0.01













Leased Aircraft, Depreciation Expense









1.8

















0.09

















2.2

















0.12













Adjusted CASM





$





153.7

















7.83













$





138.2

















7.28

































































Available seat miles (ASMs) - millions









1,963.3

































1,899.4



















































































































Year Ended





December 31,

















2024













2023

















Operating





Expenses





















Per ASM (cents)





















Operating





Expenses





















Per ASM (cents)



















CASM





$





969.8

















12.01













$





922.1

















12.43













Less:





















































Aircraft Fuel









237.2

















2.94

















246.7

















3.33













Stock Compensation Expense









6.0

















0.07

















9.3

















0.12













Cargo Expenses, Not Already Adjusted Above









104.6

















1.30

















103.0

















1.39













Sun Country Vacations









1.3

















0.01

















1.1

















0.01













Leased Aircraft, Depreciation Expense









8.1

















0.10

















6.7

















0.09













Adjusted CASM





$





612.6

















7.59













$





555.4

















7.49

































































Available seat miles (ASMs) - millions









8,071.9

































7,416.2































































































The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.