Sun Country Airlines Q4 Profit Beats Street View

(RTTNews) - Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (SNCY) Tuesday reported net income of $13.44 million or $0.24 per share for the fourth quarter, higher than $5.65 million or $0.10 per share in the same quarter a year ago.

Excluding one-time items, adjusted income was $15 million or $0.27 per share, up from $6.9 million or $0.12 per share last year. On average, 8 analysts expected earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Analysts estimates typically exclude special items.

Operating income rose to $26.06 million from $17.12 million in the prior year, and adjusted operating income jumped to $27.5 million from $18.3 million.

Revenue for the quarter increased 6.1 percent to $260.41 million from $245.54 million in the previous year. The consensus estimate was for $258.04 million.

Load factor dropped 3.1 percent to 81.6% from 84.7%.

Revenue passenger miles (RPMs) declined 0.3 percent to 1.313 billion from 1.317 billion. Available seat miles (ASMs) rose 3.5 percent to 1.608 billion from 1.554 billion.

CASM (Cost per Available Seat Mile) fell 0.7 percent for the fourth quarter, while adjusted CASM was up 7.6 percent year-over-year.

For the first quarter, the company expects revenue in the range of $330 million to $340 million, up 6 percent to 9 percent. The Street is looking for revenue of $330.39 million for the quarter.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.