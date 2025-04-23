Sun Country Airlines to Host First Quarter 2025 Earnings Call on May 2

Sun Country Airlines will host its Q1 2025earnings callon May 2 at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Sun Country Airlines announced that it will hold its first quarter 2025 earnings call on May 2 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. Interested parties can access the live call and its replay through the Sun Country investor relations website. The airline, based in Minnesota, operates as a hybrid low-cost carrier, focusing on leisure and visiting friends and relatives travel, alongside charter and cargo services, including flights for Amazon. The company aims to provide memorable travel experiences and connects travelers to various destinations across the U.S., Mexico, Central America, Canada, and the Caribbean.

Announcement of the first quarter 2025earnings callindicates transparency and engagement with investors, fostering trust and confidence in the company's financial health.



Sun Country Airlines highlights its hybrid business model, promoting its diverse revenue streams from scheduled services, charter operations, and cargo, which could appeal to a wider range of investors.



The focus on leisure and visiting friends and relatives (VFR) travel demonstrates a strategic alignment with market trends, potentially positioning the company for growth in these segments.



Partnership with Amazon for cargo services showcases the company's capability and reliability in the logistics sector, which could attract further business opportunities and enhance revenue.

None

When is Sun Country Airlines' first quarter 2025earnings call

Sun Country Airlines' first quarter 2025earnings callwill be held on Friday, May 2 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

How can I access theearnings callfor Sun Country Airlines?

Interested parties can access theearnings callvia the Sun Country investor relations website or by using the provided dial-in link.

What is Sun Country Airlines' business model?

Sun Country Airlines operates as a hybrid low-cost carrier focusing on leisure, visiting friends and relatives, charter services, and cargo.

Where does Sun Country Airlines operate flights to?

Sun Country Airlines offers flights throughout the United States, as well as destinations in Mexico, Central America, Canada, and the Caribbean.

What is the mission of Sun Country Airlines?

The mission of Sun Country Airlines is to connect guests to their favorite people and places for lifelong memories and transformative experiences.

$SNCY Insider Trading Activity

$SNCY insiders have traded $SNCY stock on the open market 43 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 43 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SNCY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

HORUS HOLDINGS, LLC SCA has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 11,161,105 shares for an estimated $168,477,264 .

. DAVID M DAVIS (President & CFO) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 236,776 shares for an estimated $3,999,957 .

. GREGORY A. MAYS (Chief Operating Officer & EVP) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 142,338 shares for an estimated $2,270,854 .

. JOHN GYURCI (Chief Acct. Off. & VP, Finance) has made 0 purchases and 14 sales selling 82,789 shares for an estimated $1,349,818 .

. JUDE BRICKER (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 39,989 shares for an estimated $604,184 .

. ERIN ROSE NEALE (SVP, GC, and Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 11,983 shares for an estimated $181,571 .

. GRANT WHITNEY (Chief Revenue Officer & SVP) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 8,613 shares for an estimated $129,414.

$SNCY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 108 institutional investors add shares of $SNCY stock to their portfolio, and 59 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

MINNEAPOLIS, April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Sun Country Airlines



NASDAQ: SNCY



) will hold its first quarter 2025earnings callon Friday, May 2 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.





To access the live call and subsequent replay, interested investors and other parties can log on to the Sun Country investor relations website at



https://ir.suncountry.com/news-events/events-and-presentations



. They may also access the call by clicking on the link



which will provide a dial-in.







About Sun Country







Sun Country Airlines is a new breed of hybrid low-cost air carrier, whose mission is to connect guests to their favorite people and places, to create lifelong memories and transformative experiences. Sun Country dynamically deploys shared resources across our synergistic scheduled service, charter, and cargo businesses. Based in Minnesota, we focus on serving leisure and visiting friends and relatives (“VFR”) passengers and charter customers and providing cargo service to Amazon, with flights throughout the United States and to destinations in Mexico, Central America, Canada, and the Caribbean.





For photos, b-roll and additional company information, visit



https://www.stories.suncountry.com/multimedia



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.