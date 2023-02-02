Sun Country Airlines Holdings (SNCY) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc (Symbol: SNCY) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $19.39, changing hands as high as $20.67 per share. Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc shares are currently trading up about 8.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SNCY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SNCY's low point in its 52 week range is $13.25 per share, with $30.61 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $20.45.

