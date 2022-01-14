Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) insiders sold US$34m worth of stock suggesting impending weakness.

The fact that multiple Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) insiders offloaded a considerable amount of shares over the past year could have raised some eyebrows amongst investors. Knowing whether insiders are buying is usually more helpful when evaluating insider transactions, as insider selling can have various explanations. However, when multiple insiders sell stock over a specific duration, shareholders should take notice as that could possibly be a red flag.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Sun Country Airlines Holdings

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the CEO & Director, Jude Bricker, sold US$33m worth of shares at a price of US$31.28 per share. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. The silver lining is that this sell-down took place above the latest price (US$28.38). So it may not tell us anything about how insiders feel about the current share price.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 3.25k shares for US$78k. On the other hand they divested 1.08m shares, for US$34m. Over the last year we saw more insider selling of Sun Country Airlines Holdings shares, than buying. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGS:SNCY Insider Trading Volume January 14th 2022

Sun Country Airlines Holdings Insiders Are Selling The Stock

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider selling at Sun Country Airlines Holdings. Specifically, insiders ditched US$34m worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. In light of this it's hard to argue that all the insiders think that the shares are a bargain.

Does Sun Country Airlines Holdings Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. From our data, it seems that Sun Country Airlines Holdings insiders own 0.5% of the company, worth about US$7.7m. We do generally prefer see higher levels of insider ownership.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Sun Country Airlines Holdings Tell Us?

Insiders haven't bought Sun Country Airlines Holdings stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. Zooming out, the longer term picture doesn't give us much comfort. On the plus side, Sun Country Airlines Holdings makes money, and is growing profits. When you combine this with the relatively low insider ownership, we are very cautious about the stock. We'd certainly practice some caution before buying! So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Sun Country Airlines Holdings you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

